Giannis Antetokounmpo Made Milwaukee Bucks History Against Jazz
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 123-100 to improve to 2-6 in their first eight games of the new season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made Bucks history by becoming their all-time leader in offensive rebounds.
Via The Bucks: "Beast on the boards.
Another franchise record for Giannis."
Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 61.7% from the field in seven games.
Via Extra Muse: "Giannis now holds the following franchise career records:
— Offensive rebounds
— Defensive rebounds
— Total rebounds
— Points
— Assists
— Blocks
— Turnovers
— Personal Fouls
— Triple-doubles
— Games
— Minutes played
— Field goals made
— Field goals attempted
— Field goals missed
— 2-point field goals made
— 2-point field goals attempted
— Free throws made
— Free throws attempted
— Usage percentage
— Defensive win shares
— VORP
Greatest Buck of all-time."
Following the Jazz, the Bucks will now play their next game against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
They ended a six-game losing streak in Thursday's victory.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.