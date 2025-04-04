Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History Bucks-76ers Game

FINAL: Bucks 126, Sixers 113

- Antetokounmpo 35pts/17reb/20ast

- Lopez 17pts/3reb/3blk

- Kuzma 16pts/4reb/3ast/3blk

- Prince 13pts

- Trent 13pts/2reb/3stl

- Green 12pts/2reb

- Rollins 10pts/2reb



The Bucks are now 42-34 on the season, same record as Detroit.