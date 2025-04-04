Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History Bucks-76ers Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the 76ers (in Philadelphia).
The Bucks won by a score of 126-113.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of his best games of the season with 35 points, 17 rebounds, 20 assists and two steals while shooting 12/19 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "GIANNIS HAS THE 1ST 30-15-15 GAME OF HIS CAREER 🙌"
The two-time MVP also made NBA history.
Via Underdog NBA: "Players in NBA history with 30+ PTS, 15+ REB, 15+ AST in a game:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (tonight)
Larry Bird
Wilt Chamberlain
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Magic Johnson
Nikola Jokic
Oscar Robertson
Russell Westbrook"
With the win over the 76ers, the Bucks improved to 42-34 in 76 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "FINAL: Bucks 126, Sixers 113
- Antetokounmpo 35pts/17reb/20ast
- Lopez 17pts/3reb/3blk
- Kuzma 16pts/4reb/3ast/3blk
- Prince 13pts
- Trent 13pts/2reb/3stl
- Green 12pts/2reb
- Rollins 10pts/2reb
The Bucks are now 42-34 on the season, same record as Detroit."
Following the 76ers, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
They have gone 17-20 in the 37 games they have played on the road away from Milwaukee.