Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Bucks-Clippers Game
UPDATE: The Bucks lost by a score of 127-117.
On Saturday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the LA Clippers in California.
Antetokounmpo had 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 10/18 from the field in his first 29 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Bernard King (19,655) to move up to No. 53 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
At just 30, the two-time MVP will have a lot more time to keep climbing the all-time scoring list.
Following King, the next player for him to pass will be Hall of Famer John Stockton (19,711).
Antetokounmpo came into play with averages of 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field in 36 games.
He was recently named as a starter in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "9x All-Star. 9x All-Star starter.
Congratulations, Giannis!"
The Bucks got off to a slow start to the season, but they have turned things around over the last eight weeks.
They won the NBA Cup (and are the fourth seed with a 25-17 record in 42 games).
Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 8-2, and they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He has spent all 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Bucks.