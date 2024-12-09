Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
The Bucks did an excellent job of closing and won by a score of 118-113.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had another incredible performance, finishing with 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 14/22 from the field in 38 minutes.
He also made NBA history.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "With 31 points so far in today’s game at Brooklyn, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Gail Goodrich (19,181) to move up to No. 62 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Following Goodrich, the next player for Antetokounmpo to pass on the all-time scoring list will be Eddie Johnson (19,202).
At just 30, the two-time MVP has a lot of time to continue climbing the list.
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of a remarkable season where he is now averaging 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 21 games.
If the Bucks can finish as one of the top-four teams in the Eastern Conference, there is no question that he will be in the conversation for his third MVP award.
With the victory over the Nets, the Bucks snapped a two-game losing streak.
They improved to 12-11 in their first 23 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks will resume action on Tuesday evening when they host the Orlando Magic in Wisconsin (NBA Cup).