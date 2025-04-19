Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Bucks-Pacers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 1 of their series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 4/5 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Allen Iverson (2,111) for 59th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Iverson, the next player for him to pass will be Derek Fisher (2,146).
Antetokounmpo finished the regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 67 games.
Via The Lead: "Most 30/10/5 games in NBA history:
150 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
135 - LeBron James
113 - Nikola Jokic
95 - Karl Malone
94 - Russell Westbrook
90 - Luka Doncic
74 - Larry Bird
71 - Charles Barkley
66 - James Harden
62 - Kevin Durant"
He is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
After winning the 2021 NBA Championship, the Bucks have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Giannis Antetokounmpo is singlehandedly keeping the Bucks in this game on every possession.
Whenever he wants, Giannis is getting to the rim at will, but it feels like 1-on-5 out there since he’s getting zero help from his teammates.
In the playoffs, depth matters."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (in Indiana).