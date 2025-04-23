Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Bucks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Pacers in Indiana for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists while shooting 11/16 from the field in his first 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Derek Fischer (2,146) and Gary Payton (2,155) for 57th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Antetokounmpo is coming off a dominant performance in Game 1 where he put up 36 points and 12 rebounds.
However, the Bucks lost by a score of 117-98.
Antetokounmpo had incredible averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 regular season games.
He finished the season on a hot streak.
Via NBA Central on April 11: "Giannis over his last 10 games:
32 PTS - 11 REB - 15 AST
28 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST
23 PTS - 13 REB - 10 AST
36 PTS - 15 REB - 10 AST
35 PTS - 17 REB - 20 AST
37 PTS - 11 AST - 67% FG
31 PTS - 9 REB - 5 AST
30 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST
31 PTS - 10 REB - 5 AST
32 PTS - 17 REB - 3 AST"
Game 3 of the series against the Pacers will be on Friday night in Milwaukee.