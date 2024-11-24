Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Hornets-Bucks Game
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Charlotte Hornets (at home) in Wisconsin.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points and two rebounds while shooting 5/6 from the field in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
Antetokounmpo also made NBA history by becoming the 65th player to score 19,000 career points.
The two-time MVP has had an incredible start to the 2024-25 season.
He entered play with averages of 32.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field in 15 games.
Via StatMamba: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has the most 30-point games in the NBA over the last decade."
While Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP, the Bucks are just 7-9 in their first 16 games.
That said, the Eastern Conference has been so weak that they are the sixth seed.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers (also at home) by a score of 129-117.
Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 10 rebonds, 11 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/21 from the field in 35 mintues of playing time.
Following their showdown with Charlotte, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Antetokounmpo is just 29, so he will have an excellent chance to reach 30,000 career points or more by the end of his Hall of Fame career.
He is in his 12th season (all with the Bucks) and led the franchise to the 2021 title over the Phoenix Suns.