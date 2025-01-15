Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Kings-Bucks Game
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Sacramento Kings at home in Wisconsin.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/8 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Dwight Howard (19,485) to move up to No. 56 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Antetokounmpo came into the night with averages of 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 31 games.
Howard is a name that many NBA fans are familiar with, as he is one of the best centers of all time.
The eight-time NBA All-Star played 18 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.
His career averages were 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 games.
The Bucks entered play with a 20-17 record in 37 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following their matchup with the Kings, the Bucks will remain in Milwaukee to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
During the 2021 season, the two-time MVP led the franchise to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.