Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Kings-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo moved up on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Ben Stinar

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Sacramento Kings at home in Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/8 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Dwight Howard (19,485) to move up to No. 56 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."

Antetokounmpo came into the night with averages of 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 31 games.

Howard is a name that many NBA fans are familiar with, as he is one of the best centers of all time.

The eight-time NBA All-Star played 18 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.

His career averages were 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 games.

The Bucks entered play with a 20-17 record in 37 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Following their matchup with the Kings, the Bucks will remain in Milwaukee to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Apr 22, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).

During the 2021 season, the two-time MVP led the franchise to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.

