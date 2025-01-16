Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Magic-Bucks Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Orlando Magic (at home).
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Walter Davis (19,521) to move up to No. 55 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Antetokounmpo came into the night with averages of 31.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 32 games.
He is having one of the best seasons of his career (in his 12th year).
Via Nate Jones on Tuesday: "Folks should give Giannis a lot of credit for developing that mid-range jumper. It’s legit! You only get to that this late in a career with consistent hard work. Most guys as good as he has been wouldn’t care to try to get better like that. Real sign of greatness"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-17 record in their first 38 games.
They are coming off a 130-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings (also at home) on Tuesday.
Following the Magic, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Milwaukee.
As for Davis, the Hall of Famer played 15 seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.