Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Pacers-Bucks Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, ten rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/11 from the field in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes (2,194) for 56th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Hayes, the next player for him to pass will be Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving (2,211).
Antetokounmpo has been incredible through the first two games of the series.
That said, the Bucks trail 0-2 after losing both games in Indiana.
Via The NBA: "GIANNIS DOES IT ALL
The stuff on one end.
The and-1 on the other.
Pacers/Bucks Game 3 underway on NBA TV!"
The two-time MVP had an outstanding 2024-25 regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 67 games.
Via The Lead: "Most seasons averaging 27/11/5:
7 - Giannis
2 - Jokic
2 - Kareem
2 - Wilt"
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Milwaukee).
The Bucks have gone 27-14 in 41 games at home.
Via Billy Reinhardt: "It’s really incredibly how you peep the Bucks’ box score each game and it’s Giannis doing his thing surrounded by a bunch of nothing."
Game 5 would be on Tuesday (in Indiana).