Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Pacers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo moved up on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

Ben Stinar

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after winning the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after winning the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, ten rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/11 from the field in his first 21 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes (2,194) for 56th on the all-time playoff scoring list.

Following Hayes, the next player for him to pass will be Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving (2,211).

Antetokounmpo has been incredible through the first two games of the series.

That said, the Bucks trail 0-2 after losing both games in Indiana.

Via The NBA: "GIANNIS DOES IT ALL

The stuff on one end.
The and-1 on the other.

Pacers/Bucks Game 3 underway on NBA TV!"

The two-time MVP had an outstanding 2024-25 regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 67 games.

Via The Lead: "Most seasons averaging 27/11/5:

7 - Giannis
2 - Jokic
2 - Kareem
2 - Wilt"

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Milwaukee).

The Bucks have gone 27-14 in 41 games at home.

Via Billy Reinhardt: "It’s really incredibly how you peep the Bucks’ box score each game and it’s Giannis doing his thing surrounded by a bunch of nothing."

Game 5 would be on Tuesday (in Indiana).

