Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Pistons-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Detroit Pistons (at home).
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, four rebounds and one block while shooting 8/12 from the field in his first 15 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas (18,822) and Chet Waker (18,831) for 67th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Thomas and Walker, the next player for him to pass will be Jason Terry (18,881).
Antetokounmpo came into the evening with averages of 30.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field and 14.3% from the three-point range in ten games.
Despite Antetokounmpo's excellent start, the Bucks are just 3-8 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 123-100.
Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four blocks while shooting 9/12 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is in his 12th season (all with the Bucks).
The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 802 games.