Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History In Raptors-Bucks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Toronto Raptors at home in Wisconsin.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 7/9 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 25 mintues of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo (18,787) for 69th on the all-time scoring list.
Following McAdoo, the next player for him to pass will be Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (18,822).
Antetokounmpo came into the evening with outstanding averages of 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 60.7% from the field in ten games.
While he is still playing like an MVP, the Bucks have struggled to start the season.
They are just 2-8 in their first ten games.
The Bucks most recently lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 113-107.
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists and four blocks while shooting 7/9 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Following Toronto, the Bucks will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host the Detroit Pistons.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is in is 12th season (all with the Bucks).
The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field in 801 games.