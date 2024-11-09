Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Blunt Statement After Bucks-Knicks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wipes his face during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wipes his face during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Bucks lost by a score of 116-94 to drop to 2-7 in their first nine games of the new season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished his night with 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 11/21 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.

After the latest loss, Antetokounmpo was very honest when he met with the media.

Antetokounmpo: "We played great last night. We came to New York, we lost by 30. We didn't compete. Are we okay with not competing? I don't know. I'm not okay with that... We've got Boston in two days, you don't compete you're gonna lose by 30."

The Bucks have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA.

They have an extremely talented roster led by Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton.

However, Middleton has yet to make his season debut.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in eight games.

The Bucks will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.

They have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, they improved to 4-4 in their first eight games of the season.

Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.