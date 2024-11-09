Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Blunt Statement After Bucks-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Bucks lost by a score of 116-94 to drop to 2-7 in their first nine games of the new season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished his night with 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 11/21 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the latest loss, Antetokounmpo was very honest when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "We played great last night. We came to New York, we lost by 30. We didn't compete. Are we okay with not competing? I don't know. I'm not okay with that... We've got Boston in two days, you don't compete you're gonna lose by 30."
The Bucks have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA.
They have an extremely talented roster led by Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton.
However, Middleton has yet to make his season debut.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in eight games.
The Bucks will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.
They have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
As for the Knicks, they improved to 4-4 in their first eight games of the season.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.