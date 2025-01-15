Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Blunt Statement After Kings-Bucks Game
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 130-115.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the win with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Giannis today:
33 PTS
11 REB
13 AST
2 BLK
14-23 FG
+30
The 12th player in NBA history with 50 triple-doubles."
The Bucks have had an up-and-down season.
After the game, Antetokounmpo made a blunt statement when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "We've had a good year overall, but at times, we are a little bit inconsistent when it comes to our effort. We just gotta set the tone as the leader of the team. We just gotta set the tone, gotta be more consistent.
With the win, the Bucks improved to 21-17 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Kings, the Bucks will remain in Milwaukee to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Via Real Sports: "Giannis passes Wilt Chamberlain and is now 7th all-time in 30-PT triple-doubles."
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 32 games.
He is in his 12th season (all with the Bucks).
As for the Kings, they dropped to 20-20 in 40 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.