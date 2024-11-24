Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Instagram Post After Hornets-Bucks Game
On Saturday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the two-time MVP made a post to Instagram that had over 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Love my haters, they’re my biggest fans 📣🖤"
Antetokounmpo is now averaging an outstanding 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Bucks improved to 8-9 in their first 17 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 7-3 in 10 games at home).
Following the Hornets, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Heat in Miami.
While the Bucks have had an up-and-down start to the season, they are one of the most talented teams in the NBA led by Antetokounmpo (and Damian Lillard).
If they can stay healthy, there is no question the Bucks will be a team that is seen as a contender in the Eastern Conference.
Last year, the team dealt with injuries and missed the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Hornets dropped to 6-10 in 16 games.
They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.