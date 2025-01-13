Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement After Bucks-Knicks Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the New York Knicks (in Manhattan) by a score of 140-106.
Jalen Brunson finished with 44 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 16/26 from the field in 29 mintues of playing time.
Via BasketballNews.com: "Jalen Brunson scored 44 points as the Knicks secured a dominant 140-106 win over the Bucks:
44 PTS | 6 AST | 5 REB | 16-26 FG | 5-10 3PT | 7-8 FT
This is Brunson's 17th game with 40 or more points as a Knick—tying Carmelo Anthony for the third-most in franchise history."
After the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke highly of Brunson when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "Brunson is one of the players in the league, one of the best point guards in the league... He takes his time. Whenever you show your hand, he's gonna take advantage of that. If you leave your feet, he's gonna advantage of that. He's extremely smart."
Brunson is now averaging 25.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.
The Knicks improved to 26-14 in their first 40 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for Antetokounmpo, he finished the loss with 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks dropped to 20-17 in 37 games, which has them as the fifth seed.