Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement After Bucks-Knicks Game

Jalen Brunson scored 44 points as the Knicks secured a dominant 140-106 win over the Bucks:



📊 44 PTS | 6 AST | 5 REB | 16-26 FG | 5-10 3PT | 7-8 FT



This is Brunson's 17th game with 40 or more points as a Knick—tying Carmelo Anthony for the third-most in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/UlAyCk3fZH