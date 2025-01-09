Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement After Spurs-Bucks Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bucks won by a score of 121-105.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the victory with 25 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field in 36 minutes.
After the game, the two-time MVP was asked about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "He's probably one of the most talented players I've ever watched on TV, ever played against. This is his second year in the league, he's way better than his first year... He's going to be the face of the league for a lot years."
Wembanyama finished the loss with ten points, ten rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks while shooting 4/10 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
Despite his slow night against Milwaukee, Wembanyama is averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He is expected to make his first NBA All-Star Game next month.
With the loss, the Spurs dropped to 18-19 in 37 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, the Bucks improved to 19-16 in 35 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.