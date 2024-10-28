Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks had an extremely disappointing 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets are supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league, while the Bucks are expected to contend for the 2025 NBA Championship.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/11 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "Right now, we don't have an identity. How are we going to win the game? Are we going to defend? 48 minutes. Are we going to move the ball for 48 minutes? Are we going to attack?... We've gotta find an identity. We don't have that right now."
Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field through the first three games.
However, the Bucks are just 1-2.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic also shared a quote from head coach Doc Rivers after the game.
Rivers (Via Nehm): "The last two games have been very disappointing. It's the third game still. You still gotta keep fighting, but these are games you should win."
Following the Nets, the Bucks will resume action on Monday evening when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Going up against the 2024 NBA Champions will give them an excellent chance to see where they are at.