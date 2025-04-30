Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Feelings Clear About Bucks Coach Doc Rivers

Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks' first-round series loss to the Pacers 👀



30 PTS - 20 REBS - 53% FG

28 PTS - 15 REBS - 45% FG

37 PTS - 12 REBS - 74% FG

34 PTS - 18 REBS - 70% FG

36 PTS - 12 REBS - 61% FG



Gave it everything he had. pic.twitter.com/YV6ArV6vYz