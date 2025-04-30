Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Feelings Clear About Bucks Coach Doc Rivers
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 119-118.
With their loss in Game 5, the Bucks have now been eliminated from the postseason.
After the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about his head coach (Doc Rivers).
Antetokounmpo: "I love Doc. I think he's a great human being. Great dude, knows how to uplift your spirit, knows always the right thing to say at the right moment... I remember when I was a kid, watching him on TV. I love him, not only as a coach as a person, I think he's a great person... I love working with him."
Rivers took over the team in the middle of the 2023-24 season.
They have lost to the Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Via ClutchPoints: "Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks' first-round series loss to the Pacers
30 PTS - 20 REBS - 53% FG
28 PTS - 15 REBS - 45% FG
37 PTS - 12 REBS - 74% FG
34 PTS - 18 REBS - 70% FG
36 PTS - 12 REBS - 61% FG
Gave it everything he had."
Antetokounmpo has spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Bucks.
They won the 2021 NBA Championship (and have made the playoffs in nine straight seasons).
Via StatMuse: "Giannis in Game 5:
30 PTS
20 REB
13 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
The first 30/20/10/2/2 playoff game in NBA history."