Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Feelings Clear About Bucks Star Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks have been unable to have any real playoff success since winning the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
On Sunday night, they had more bad luck when All-Star point guard Damian Lillard went down with a season-ending injury.
Via Bucks.com: "Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard underwent an MRI today that revealed a torn left Achilles tendon. Lillard suffered the injury during the first period of last night’s game vs. Indiana.
Lillard will miss the remainder of the 2025 Playoffs and undergo surgery to repair the injury."
After the 129-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about Lillard when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "He's a competitor, he wants to play in big games, he wants to help the team win. When you see a guy like that, not be able to walk on his own... This might be serious... At the end of the day, I think everybody is going to pray for him, support him, be there for him, talk to him, he's part of our team, he's our leader. No matter what the outcome is, we're gonna be there for him."
Lillard has been with the Bucks for two seasons.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Right now, the Bucks are down 3-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday night in Indiana.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - April 29 at Indiana
Out:
Damian Lillard (Left Achilles Tear)
Doubtful:
Tyler Smith (Left Ankle Sprain)"