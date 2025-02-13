Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Heartfelt Khris Middleton Statement After Bucks Trade

Khris Middleton’s run with the Bucks:



- 1x NBA Champion

- 3x All-Star

- 1st in franchise history in threes made

- 2nd in franchise history in games played

- 2nd in franchise history in minutes

- 3rd in franchise history in points

- 3rd in franchise history in assists



pic.twitter.com/IIL0Ab8oyg