Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Heartfelt Khris Middleton Statement After Bucks Trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about losing Khris Middleton.

Nov 10, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench during a timeout in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench during a timeout in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards.

Middleton had been with the Bucks since Giannis Antetokounmpo's rookie season (2013-14).

After the trade, Antetokounmpo spoke about losing Middleton.

Antetokounmpo: "Everyone on the team is gonna miss Khris... For me, my brotherhood with Khris is the most important thing I've had within this team for a lot of years... I've been around Khris more than I've been around my brothers and my family."

Middleton had been averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games this season.

He has yet to make his debut for the Wizards.

Via The Lead: "Khris Middleton’s run with the Bucks:

- 1x NBA Champion
- 3x All-Star
- 1st in franchise history in threes made
- 2nd in franchise history in games played
- 2nd in franchise history in minutes
- 3rd in franchise history in points
- 3rd in franchise history in assists

Wow."

The Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games.

They have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.

Feb 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs down the court after dunking the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field and 18.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.

He has missed the last six games due to injury.

