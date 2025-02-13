Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Heartfelt Khris Middleton Statement After Bucks Trade
Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards.
Middleton had been with the Bucks since Giannis Antetokounmpo's rookie season (2013-14).
After the trade, Antetokounmpo spoke about losing Middleton.
Antetokounmpo: "Everyone on the team is gonna miss Khris... For me, my brotherhood with Khris is the most important thing I've had within this team for a lot of years... I've been around Khris more than I've been around my brothers and my family."
Middleton had been averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games this season.
He has yet to make his debut for the Wizards.
Via The Lead: "Khris Middleton’s run with the Bucks:
- 1x NBA Champion
- 3x All-Star
- 1st in franchise history in threes made
- 2nd in franchise history in games played
- 2nd in franchise history in minutes
- 3rd in franchise history in points
- 3rd in franchise history in assists
Wow."
The Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games.
They have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field and 18.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
He has missed the last six games due to injury.