Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement
On Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 111-105 (in Massachusetts).
Despite the loss, the two-time MVP had another excellent performance with 30 points, 11 rebounds and one assist while shooting 13/25 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he spoke honestly about the Celtics.
Via Celtics on CLNS: "They're the defensive champs. They beat everybody last year. So when you play them, you expect them to be the best, you come in to play the best. The way they play it's effective. They won the championship... When you come in Boston you gotta bring your A game."
Antetokounmpo has had an incredible start to the season with averages of 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 61.0% from the field in his first 20 games.
The Bucks went 0-3 against the Celtics this season.
Via Marc D'Amico: "The Celtics shot 32% from 3-point range, they were missing Kristaps Porzingis, and they STILL beat the Bucks to sweep the season series!"
With the loss, the Bucks dropped to 11-11 in 22 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
After winning seven straight, they are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following Boston, the Bucks will resume action on Sunday afternoon against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Earlier this season, they lost to the Nets by a score of 115-102.