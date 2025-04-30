Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest LeBron James Comment After Bucks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Pacers (in Indiana) by a score of 119-118.
They have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Bleacher Report: "Bucks haven't had much postseason success since their 2021 championship 😬"
Despite the heartbreaking overtime loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of the best games of his playoff career.
The two-time MVP exploded for 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/17 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Being without Damian Lillard for a lot of the series, Antetokounmpo showed off his ability to be a playmaker.
Via Real Sports: "Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 4th player in NBA playoff history to record a 30/20/10 game."
After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke about being a point forward when he met with the media.
He mentioned Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Antetokounmpo: "At times, I show that I can do it; at times, when I have a great point guard next to me, I just let the guy do his job, and I do my job... I've seen one of the greatest players, LeBron James, being the best at it. You see a lot of people playing that way right now."
The Bucks have made the NBA playoffs for nine straight seasons.
That said, they will go into a summer filled with a lot of uncertainty.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "30/20/13 for Giannis. Still playing at an MVP level. And it's all falling apart around him. No promising young teammates. No rights to firsts until 2031. A washed up head coach. An aging roster. A co-star teammate with a torn Achilles. This offseason is a fork in the road."