Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest New York Knicks Statement
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the New York Knicks (at home) in Wisconsin.
The Bucks lost by a score of 116-107.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Final: Knicks 116, Bucks 107
- Antetokounmpo 30pts/9reb/7ast
- Kuzma 20pts/5reb/3ast
- Rollins 20pts/5reb/4ast
- Trent 14pts
The Bucks are now 40-33 on the season. They end the season with an 0-10 record against the top 3 teams in the East."
The Bucks have lost five games in a row against the Knicks.
After the tough loss, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "They are a better team than us... They beat you already twice, you gotta come out with a higher level intensity. You gotta hit first... I don't think we did for 48 minutes. We have to do it more."
The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-33 record in 73 games.
They have been unable to beat elite teams such as the Cavs, Knicks and Celtics.
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 11/17 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following New York, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-27 record in 73 games.
They will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.