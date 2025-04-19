Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Honest Statement After Bucks-Pacers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 117-98.
Despite a strong third quarter, the Bucks were blown out for most of the game.
Via Bleacher Report: "PACERS HANDLE THE BUCKS WITH EASE IN GAME 1 AND TAKE A 1-0 SERIES LEAD 😤"
After the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "The way we played tonight, at times, wasn't us. I think we're gonna be better. In the second half, we were better... Hopefully, it can carry over to the next game."
While the Bucks had a tough day, Antetokounmpo put up an outstanding 36 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has the 2nd most playoff games with 30p/10r over the last decade.
Only LeBron James has more."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Indiana).
The Bucks have gone 20-21 in 41 games away from Wisconsin.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Giannis' 12th career playoff game with 35+ PTS and 10+ REB wasn't enough to help the Bucks get the win against the Pacers in Game 1."
The Pacers were led by 2019 NBA Champion Pascal Siakam.
He finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.