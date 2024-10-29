Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes No-Look Pass In Bucks-Celtics Game
UPDATE: The Bucks lost by a score of 119-108.
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Celtics in Boston.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, ten rebounds and six assists while shooting 13/25 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 36 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis no look dime. 👀"
While Antetokounmpo is more known for his all-around dominance, he has turned into a very good passer.
Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
The Bucks have one of the most talented teams in the NBA, but they came into the evening with a 1-2 record in their first three games.
Most recently, they had an embarrassing 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/11 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown with Boston, the Bucks will head to Memphis for a matchup with Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
As for the Celtics, they entered the evening with a perfect 3-0 record to start the season.