Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Revealing Rajon Rondo Statement
Earlier this week, NBA legend Rajon Rondo was seen as a guest coach at Milwaukee Bucks training camp.
Rondo last played in the NBA during the 2022 season, and he is one of the brightest basketball minds of all time.
While his role as a coach with the Bucks has not yet been made clear, ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported that Rondo will be with the team this season.
Via Holmes: "NEWS: Rajon Rondo, eying an NBA coaching career, joins Bucks as a guest coach during camp. Doc Rivers told ESPN that Rondo will remain with the team in an unspecified capacity this season. "You'll see him a lot," Rivers said. "That's all I'll say.""
Recently, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media and revealed that Rondo has already led a film session.
Antetokounmpo: "We watched film as a team yesterday, with Rondo leading the whole thing."
That tidbit from Antetokounmpo is intriguing because it shows just how much the Bucks may allow Rondo to influence the team this year.
For fans, they are likely to be ecstatic that he will be helping out their roster, which is expected to contend for the 2025 NBA Championship.
Rondo won two NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers over his 16 seasons.
He also averaged 11 assists (or more) in four different seasons, as he is one of the greatest passers in NBA history.
The Bucks will open up the season on October 23 when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.