Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Very Bold Statement After Bucks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Bucks lost by a score of 123-115.
They are now down 0-2 in the series.
After the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "At the end of the day, it's not something that you have to panic, but it's not something that you have to be loose. It's life or death. It's life or death. That how it is for me. I know the deal. I've been here before."
Despite the loss, Antetokounmpo put up 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 14/20 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
Damian Lillard also returned to the starting lineup for the first time since March.
He finished the loss with 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists while shooting 4/13 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Via Real Sports: "Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs:
70 PTS
30 REB
8 AST
The last player to reach these numbers in the first 2 games of a postseason was Wilt in 1967."
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).