Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo Moves Ahead Of NBA Legend John Stockton On All-Time List

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history.

Ben Stinar

May 22, 1998; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah head coach Jerry Sloan and guard John Stockton during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Lakers at The Great Western Forum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
May 22, 1998; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah head coach Jerry Sloan and guard John Stockton during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Lakers at The Great Western Forum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon).

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, ten rebounds and four assists while shooting 15/22 from the field in his first 30 minutes of playing time.

The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahad of Hall of Famer John Stockton on the all-time scoring list.

Following Stockton, the next player for him to pass will be Antawn Jamison (20,042).

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed John Stockton (19,711) to move up to No. 52 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another incredible season with averages of 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in 38 games.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis just scored 16 points and didn't miss a field goal in the first quarter."

The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-18 record in 44 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

Following the Trail Blazers, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

On the road, they are 9-11 in 20 games away from Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jan 25, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for Stockton, he is one of the best point guards in NBA history.

He had career averages of 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field in 1,504 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.