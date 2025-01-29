Giannis Antetokounmpo Moves Ahead Of NBA Legend John Stockton On All-Time List
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon).
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, ten rebounds and four assists while shooting 15/22 from the field in his first 30 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made NBA history by moving ahad of Hall of Famer John Stockton on the all-time scoring list.
Following Stockton, the next player for him to pass will be Antawn Jamison (20,042).
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed John Stockton (19,711) to move up to No. 52 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another incredible season with averages of 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in 38 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis just scored 16 points and didn't miss a field goal in the first quarter."
The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-18 record in 44 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
On the road, they are 9-11 in 20 games away from Wisconsin.
As for Stockton, he is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
He had career averages of 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field in 1,504 games.