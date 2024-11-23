Giannis Antetokounmpo's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Pacers-Bucks Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Indiana Pacers at home in Wisconsin.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 9/15 from the field in his first 29 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also made an excellent no-look pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Bucks: "GIANNIS NO-LOOK DIME. 👀"
While Antetokounmpo is a top-ten player in the NBA, he does not always get a lot of credit for his ability as a playmaker.
The superstar forward came into the evening with averages of 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 61.0% from the field and 18.2% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Via The Bucks: "Most underrated passer in the game."
The Bucks have had a tough start to the season, but they entered play in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following Indiana, they will play their next game on Saturday when they remain in Wisconsin to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
At home, they have been solid, going 5-3 in eight games.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
The 2021 NBA Champion has led the franchise to the playoffs for eight straight years.
However, they have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals since winning the title.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.