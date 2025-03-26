Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Denver to play the Nuggets.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
The All-Star forward has averages of 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field and 19.1% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Giannis Antetotounmpo (foot sprain) is out for tonights game vs. the Nuggets, the Bucks announced."
The Bucks are coming off a 108-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona).
Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-31 record in 71 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
On the road, the Bucks are 16-19 in the 35 games they have played away from Wisconsin.
Following their showdown with the Nuggets, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday night when they return home to host the New York Knicks.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
On the other side, the Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in 73 games.
They have won just four out of their last ten.
At home, the Nuggets have gone 23-12 in the 35 games they have played in Denver.