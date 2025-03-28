Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Bucks Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
He missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Milwaukee Bucks (on Thursday): "Injury Report - March 28 vs. New York
Out:
Damian Lillard (Right Calf Deep Vein Thrombosis)
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)
Questionable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Foot Sprain)"
Antetokounmpo is having another stellar year with averages of 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field in 59 games.
Via @TheLeadSM: "Most seasons averaging 25+ PPG on 63%+ true shooting:
11 - Kevin Durant
5 - Steph Curry
4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
4 - Nikola Jokic
4 - Charles Barkley
4 - Adrian Dantley
3 - LeBron James
3 - Joel Embiid"
The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-32 record in 72 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Knicks, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-27 record.