Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status For Knicks-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after falling to the floor in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after falling to the floor in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Bucks could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

He missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via The Milwaukee Bucks (on Thursday): "Injury Report - March 28 vs. New York

Out:
Damian Lillard (Right Calf Deep Vein Thrombosis)
Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Jericho Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)

Questionable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Foot Sprain)"

Antetokounmpo is having another stellar year with averages of 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field in 59 games.

Via @TheLeadSM: "Most seasons averaging 25+ PPG on 63%+ true shooting:

11 - Kevin Durant
5 - Steph Curry
4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
4 - Nikola Jokic
4 - Charles Barkley
4 - Adrian Dantley
3 - LeBron James
3 - Joel Embiid"

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-32 record in 72 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).

Following the Knicks, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes for a rebound against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-27 record.

