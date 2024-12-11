Giannis Antetokounmpo's Poster Dunk Went Viral In Magic-Bucks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Orlando Magic at home in Wisconsin (NBA Cup).
During the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "GIANNIS TAKING OVER ON BOTH ENDS!
THE CHASEDOWN TO THE POSTER"
Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks while shooting 15/24 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks won by a score of 114-109 to improve to 13-11 in their first 24 games.
They are 8-2 over their last ten (and also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Whoever wins Wednesday's showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will face off against the Bucks in Las Vegas.
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of a sensational season.
He is averaging 32.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 22 games.
Via Hoop Central: "Giannis over the last 12 games:
59 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST
22 PTS, 15 REB, 12 AST
20 PTS, 13 REB, 52% FG
41 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST
37 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST
32 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
42 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST
28 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
31 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
30 PTS, 11 REB, 52% FG
34 PTS, 11 REB, 63% FG
37 PTS, 7 REB, 4 BLK
Crazy numbers"
Antetokounmpo is still in the prime of his career, as he just turned 30 earlier this month.
The 2021 NBA Champion has spent all 13 seasons with the Bucks.