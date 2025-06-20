Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Bucks Star Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post

It's Easter, but Kyle Kuzma is hunting goose eggs.



0 PTS

0 REB

0 AST

0 STL

0 BLK

0-5 FG

0-2 3P

0-2 FT

21 MINS



That's the most minutes by any player in a 0/0/0/0/0 game in the last 10 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/eJC4D4U4o5