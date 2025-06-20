Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Bucks Star Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post
Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks (via the Washington Wizards) during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
He is one of the most notable players in the NBA (with 4.7 million followers on Instagram).
On Thursday, Kuzma made a post to Instagram that had over 7,500 likes in five hours.
He wrote: "Real LIOOONN 💼💰"
One person who left a comment on Kuzma's post was Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He wrote: "Chillll Kuz 🔥"
Despite adding Kuzma into the fold, the Bucks had a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season.
They were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
However, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Kuzma finished the season (with the Bucks) averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via StatMuse (on April 19): "It's Easter, but Kyle Kuzma is hunting goose eggs.
0 PTS
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
0-5 FG
0-2 3P
0-2 FT
21 MINS
That's the most minutes by any player in a 0/0/0/0/0 game in the last 10 playoffs."
As for Antetokounmpo, he is still one of the best five players in the NBA.
He finished the season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 67 games.