Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts To Milwaukee Bucks Offseason Signings
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton.
That said, they have lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
Over the offseason, the Bucks made quiet moves that could end up helping the team in a significant way.
They were able to add veterans Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and Delon Wright.
On Friday, Antetokounmpo was asked about the new additions when he met with the media.
Antetokounmpo: "Delon, Unbelievable. Knows how to play the game, makes the right play every single time. Gary, not sacred of the moment, I don't think there's a bad shot for Gary. Very straightforward guy, he's here because he wants to win, he's here because he wants to play the right way and compete. T.P., the same thing. Does the right thing, can defend any position. I don't think there's anybody on the floor that plays harder than T.P."
Antetokounmpo is coming off another dominant year where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
However, the two-time MVP dealt with injuries in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
The Bucks will open up the regular season when they face off against Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 23 in Pennsylvania.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship, and they have made the playoffs for eight straight years.