Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Apologized To ESPN Star After Dramatic 2019 Presser

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed he apologized to Malika Andrews in 2019.

Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the fourth quarter during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Back in 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo walked out of the press conference when ESPN's Malika Andews asked him a question.

In a recent interview with his brother (Thanasis Antetokounmpo), Giannis admitted he apologized to Andrews.

Giannis (via Thanalysis Show): "I have never set that record straight... That game, obviously it's the Eastern Conference finals. High stake, we we're up 2-0. They came back. Beat us four straight. After the game, somebody apporoached me in the locker room. There was this article that Giannis is leaving Milwaukee... Malika asked me a question. I was zoned out. That was my first time being in that stage. I was 24-years-old... I was young. Maybe I didn't know how to deal with it at the time... I felt so bad... I find her I think on Twitter and I'm like, 'I'm so sorry for the way I reacted. You did not deserve this. I'm really, really sorry.'"

Following that loss, Antetokounmpo won the NBA Championship two seasons later.

He has established himself as one of the 50 greatest players in league history.

ESPN
Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The two-time MVP is currently averaging 32.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 22 games.

Via StatMuse on Tuesday: "Giannis tonight:

37 PTS
7 REB
2 STL
4 BLK
15-24 FG

Leading the league in points and 30-point games."

The Bucks (13-11) will play their next game on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).

