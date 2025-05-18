Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His All-Time NBA Starting Five
Giannis Antetokounmpo is already one of the best 25 players in NBA history.
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is rarely active on social media, but he randomly started responding to fans on Saturday night.
One fan asked the two-time MVP to name his all-time NBA starting five.
@Lebronin1: "@Giannis_An34 who is your all time starting 5??"
Antetokounmpo responded: "1. Steph
2.MJ
3.Kobe
4.KD
5.Bron"
His post had over 91,000 likes and 6.5 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Many fans reacted to his post.
@PlayoffChris_: "Bron at center??? I mean he can play any position but still"
@Keyvax: "This team would not work well together to many people who need the ball 2 out of these 3 need to be swapped Kobe Bron Kd. My pick KD and Kobe bounce bron stays at the 3 Olajuwon PF and prime Shaq at center."
@MoaningPeyton: "PG Oscar
SG Jordan
SF Lebron
PF KD
C Duncan"
@SoCalGoulah: "1. Magic Johnson
2. Kobe Bryant
3. LeBron James
4. Wilt Chamberlain
5. Shaquille O’Neal."
@SalKingRichard: "Kobe and MJ is a bit repetitive. Good list though. I’ll probably take Hakeem, Shaq, or Giannis with this particular lineup."
@ibn_Sally: "Funny how the greatest players always include Kobe in their top 5 or all-time list, but some kids on Twitter keep saying he’s overrated all day long"
@RussLatino: "I’m going Stockton, Jordan, Bron, Duncan, Shaq with Phil Jackson or Pop coaching."
Antetokounmpo is going into his 13th NBA season (all with the Bucks).