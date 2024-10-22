Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His One Goal For The NBA Season
Giannis Antetokounmpo is going into his 12th season in the NBA (all with the Milwaukee Bucks).
The two-time MVP finished last year with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range.
Before the Bucks play their first game of the new season, Antetokounmpo revealed his one goal for the year (via SiriusXM NBA Radio, h/t @GiannisWorld).
Antetokounmpo: "My goal for this year is to stay healthy. I have no other goal."
Antetokounmpo has been among the best ten players in the NBA in each of the previous two seasons but has been unable to stay healthy in that span.
Last year, he missed the NBA playoffs, as the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).
In 2023, Antetokounmpo was injured for part of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat (the Bucks lost in five games).
The Bucks will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday evening when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Following the 76ers, the Bucks will return home to host the Chicago Bulls in Milwaukee on Friday evening.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He has helped lead the Bucks to the playoffs for eight straight years.
The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.