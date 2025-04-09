Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block On Anthony Edwards Went Viral In Timberwolves-Bucks
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) in Wisconsin.
During the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big block on Anthony Edwards that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis sends it back!"
Antetokounmpo had four points, four rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Giannis heads into tonight riding a 7-game streak of 30+ PTS on 60+ FG%...
...which is the longest streak of its kind in history
MIN/MIL tips at 8pm/et on NBA League Pass!"
The two-time MVP came into the night with averages of 30.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.2% from the field in 64 games.
Via The NBA: "Giannis over his last 3 games:
36.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 13.7 AST, 63.8 FG%
The only other player in NBA history to tally such minimums over a 3-game stretch is Wilt Chamberlain"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-34 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won six out of their last ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday night when they remain at home to host the New Orleans Pelicans.
As for Edwards, he had ten points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/13 from the field in his first 19 minutes of playing time.