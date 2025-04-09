Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block On Anthony Edwards Went Viral In Timberwolves-Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big block during Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) in Wisconsin.

During the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big block on Anthony Edwards that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis sends it back!"

Antetokounmpo had four points, four rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field in his first 14 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "Giannis heads into tonight riding a 7-game streak of 30+ PTS on 60+ FG%...

...which is the longest streak of its kind in history

MIN/MIL tips at 8pm/et on NBA League Pass!"

The two-time MVP came into the night with averages of 30.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.2% from the field in 64 games.

Via The NBA: "Giannis over his last 3 games:

36.0 PTS, 12.3 REB, 13.7 AST, 63.8 FG%

The only other player in NBA history to tally such minimums over a 3-game stretch is Wilt Chamberlain"

The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-34 record in 78 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have won six out of their last ten).

Following the Timberwolves, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday night when they remain at home to host the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA
Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates extending the lead against the Miami Heat in overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

As for Edwards, he had ten points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/13 from the field in his first 19 minutes of playing time.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.