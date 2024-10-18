Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Instagram Message To Bucks Teammate Khris Middleton
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played their final preseason game when they faced off against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
The Bucks lost by a score of 109-84 to finish the preseason with a 1-3 record in four games.
After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a fun post to his Instagram for Khris Middleton.
In the clip, Antetokounmpo ran up to Middleton and danced in front of him.
There were over 130,000 likes and 350 comments in less than 24 hours.
He captioned his post: "@k_mid22 👉🏽🤣"
Antetokounmpo got the night off against the Mavs, while Middleton did not play in the preseason.
Middleton and Antetokounmpo are going into their 12th season together as teammates on the Bucks.
They have led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous eight years.
In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Middleton had averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Both stars have been unable to stay healthy over the previous two seasons.
The Bucks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.