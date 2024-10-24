Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Out Instagram Post After Bucks-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks played their first game of the season when they faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Bucks won by a score of 124-109.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combine for 55 PTS to lead the @Bucks to the opening night win in Philly! 🔥
Dame: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 6 3PM Giannis: 25 PTS (8-11 FGM), 14 REB, 7 AST"
After the game, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes and 250 comments in one hour.
Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Making statements without saying a word 🗣️🔇"
The Bucks are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season (if they can remain healthy).
Following their victory over the 76ers, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Coby White and the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
Antetokounmpo is coming off another sensational year where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
However, he got injured and did not play in the NBA playoffs.
At this stage of Antetokounmpo's career, he will only be judged by how well his teams during the postseason.