Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Out Instagram Post After Bulls-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin for their third preseason game.
The Bucks won by a score of 111-107 to improve to 1-2 in the preseason.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished his night with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/13 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
Via The Bucks: "These guys had it going from the jump last night.
Giannis: 24 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
Dame: 20 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB"
After the game, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram that had over 250,000 likes and 800 comments in less than 24 hours.
He captioned his post: "🔥🙏🏽🧿"
Many fans left comments reacting to Antetokounmpo gifting his jersey and shoes to a young fans after the game.
@mcxik_musa: "nah we need more ppl like giannis."
@mozient_: "Telling him Take care of His Brother Always Real 💔"
@davidjosiah1: "Giannis deserves more respect."
@zachary_ob23: "Giving him his jersey made my night🤙🏻"
Antetokounmpo is coming off another incredible season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
However, the Bucks lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (Antetokounmpo missed the entire series).
He is going into his 12th NBA season.
The Bucks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23.