Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Out Instagram Post After Lakers-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin for their second preseason game.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made his preseason debut, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
However, the Bucks lost by a score of 107-102 to fall to 0-2 in the preseason.
After the game, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes and 500 comments in less than 24 hours.
Antetokounmpo captioned his post: "Best fans in the world!! 🤎🙏🏽🔥"
No other Bucks starter scored in double-digits, but Bobby Portis finished with 23 points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 8/9 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in only 15 minutes.
The Bucks will play two more preseason games against the Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks.
They will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Antetokounmpo is going into his 12th season in the NBA.
Last year, the 2021 NBA Champion averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
However, Antetokounmpo got injured at the end of the regular season and did not appear in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).
If they can stay healthy, they will be seen as a contender in the Eastern Conference.