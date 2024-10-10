Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play their second preseason game when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin.
The Bucks are coming off a 120-87 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
After missing the first game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Thursday's showdown with the Lakers.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Doc Rivers says Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight against the Lakers."
While the preseason is meaningless, there will likely be a lot of attention on Thursday's game due to the stars involved.
Antetokounmpo is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
However, he was unable to play in the 2024 NBA playoffs due to injury.
The Bucks finished last year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).
On October 23, the Bucks will play their first game when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
As for the Lakers, they enter the night with an 0-2 record in the preseason.
They most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 118-114.
On October 22, the Lakers will play their first game of the regular season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California.