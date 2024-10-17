Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for their fourth preseason game.
For the game, the Bucks will be without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (and many others) have been ruled out.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR, here are the inactives for the Bucks in tonight's preseason finale in Dallas:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Damian Lillard
Brook Lopez
Khris Middleton
Bobby Portis"
The Bucks are 1-2 in their first three preseason games.
They most recently defeated the Chicago Bulls by a score of 111-107.
Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/13 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
Thursday's game will be the final exhibition for the Bucks.
They will then open up their 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they travel to Philadelphia for a showdown with the 76ers.
The Bucks finished last year as the third seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Antetokounmpo had incredible averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
As for the Mavs, they are 0-3 to start the preseason and most recently lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 110-96.
They will play their first game on October 24 when they host the San Antonio Spurs.