Giannis Antetokounmpo Trolls Jaylen Brown In Celtics-Bucks Game
UPDATE: The Bucks lost by a score of 113-107.
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Boston Celtics (at home) in Wisconsin.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got off to an excellent start to the day with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 12/16 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
He also went viral for trolling Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.
Via FanDuel Sport Network Wisconsin: "Giannis didn't have to do Jaylen Brown like that. 😂 😂 #FearTheDeer"
Many NBA fans reacted to the viral clip.
@imperfect_words: "if you don’t love Giannis then I can’t help you 😂🤣"
@milroetoryan: "I'd be mad also if he dunked on my head many times"
@WeksteinNoah: "2-7 doing this is so nasty"
@anontatum: "Would’ve been funny if it wasn’t after throwing an elbow at him. On the bright side maybe his fake humble nice guy gimmick is finally over"
The Bucks are just 2-7 in their first nine games of the new season.
That said, Antetokounmpo is still playing like one of the best ten players in the NBA.
He is averaging 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in eight games.
As for Brown, he returned to action after missing each of the previous four games.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.