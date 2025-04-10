Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) in Wisconsin.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
The two-time MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.2% from the field and 22.0% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Tyler Smith (Right Ankle Sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Non-Covid Illness) is now questionable."
The Bucks are coming off a 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Antetokounmpo finished the victory with 23 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Players to average 30/10/5 on 60+ FG% in a season:
— Giannis last season
— Giannis this season
That's it."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-34 record in 79 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Pelicans, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-58 record in 79 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten games).