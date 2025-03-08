Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Status For Magic-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to questionable.

Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after taking a fall in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to questionable.

Antetokounmpo is having another dominant season, with averages of 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in 49 games.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Non-Covid Illness) is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Orlando."

