Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Status For Magic-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to questionable.
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic in Wisconsin.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to questionable.
Antetokounmpo is having another dominant season, with averages of 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in 49 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Non-Covid Illness) is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Orlando."
