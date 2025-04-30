Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Wife Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Bucks-Pacers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife made a post to Instagram.

Feb 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his 12th NBA season come to an end when the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 119-118.

Antetokounmpo did all he could, finishing with 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/17 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

Via Real Sports: "Giannis Antetokounmpo this postseason:

33.0 PPG
15.4 RPG
6.6 APG
65.1% TS

This is his 2nd career playoff series averaging 30/15/5 — nobody else in history has one."

After the game, Antetokounmpo's wife (Mariah) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: "To My Husband,

Look at this life you created! We love you μπαμπάς. You make us proud every single day.

💛 Your Team"

Many people commented on her post.

Giannis: "Love you 🤎"

Milwaukee Bucks: "💚💚💚"

Carlos Boozer: "FAMILY ❤️"

League Alerts: "He won in life ❤️"

NBA
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

@ashnicolelucas: "Milwaukee is lucky to have you all. Great role models, great people. Thank you Giannis for giving our city and team your all. ❤️"

@discovermilwaukee: "Forever grateful for what you’ve done for our city and team. The family you’re built and the accomplishments you’ve earned are something dreams are made of. 💚"

@duque.vicente_: "Im from Brasil, but i grew up with giannis as my idol, on and off the court. Cried when we won in 21, and cried now knowing you guys are leaving, good luck in your next chapter. You and Giannis are idols❤️"

Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Bucks.

