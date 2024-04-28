Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Indiana Pacers (on the road) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
The All-Star forward has missed each of the six games, so this will be his seventh straight out of action.
Via Bleacher Report: "Dame and Giannis have both been listed as out for Game 4 vs. Indiana"
Antetokounmpo had another incredible regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are in the playoffs for the eighth straight season, and won the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
Currently, the Pacers have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning each of the previous two games.
Most recently, they won by a score of 121-118 (in overtime) at home.
Myles Turner led the way with 29 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 42 mintues of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers.